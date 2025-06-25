In Tine and Oure Cassoni camps in eastern Chad, close to the border with Sudan, Médecins Sans Frontières is increasing our support for recently arrived Sudanese refugees. In these overcrowded camps, people face harsh conditions and limited access to food, shelter, water, and healthcare. The current humanitarian response is grossly insufficient, and greater support from additional organisations is urgently needed.

An estimated 80,000 people have crossed the border from North Darfur, Sudan, to eastern Chad, arriving in or passing through Wadi Fira and East Ennedi provinces, since the end of April.1 These newly arrived refugees, a majority of whom are women and children, fled El Fasher and its surrounding camps after intense attacks from the Rapid Support Forces. While they are safe from bombs in Tine and Oure Cassoni camps, which are separated by 130 kilometers, they are now enduring severe overcrowding and have only limited access to essential medical services.

For them, the road from El Fasher to Chad, which can take up to 10 days travelling, was plagued by violence and hardship. In both camps, our teams are hearing harrowing stories of violence suffered in North Darfur and on the journey to eastern Chad. Many people have been hurt or seen men and boys beaten, injured or killed, and women and girls raped. Some people reportedly died of thirst on the way.

Care after surgery

Mahanat, who is 11 years old, lost his left hand on 11 April, when the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a massive ground offensive on Zamzam camp, which housed 500,000 people, near El Fasher. According to the UN, hundreds of people were killed in April alone and the camp has been completely emptied.2 Mahanat escaped the deadly attacks and is now in Tine camp with his mother.

“Mahanat’s father was killed during the attack on Zamzam camp. His left hand got ripped off by a shrapnel bomb, some got stuck in his right eye,” says Mahanat’s mother. “He arrived at the MSF clinic in the Tine camp several weeks ago. Each time, doctors and nurses struggled to even access the wound as the child was traumatised and in immense pain. Over the days, with time, patience and trust, Mahanat accepted care.”

Our teams have been treating people’s physical wounds from gunshots, shrapnel bombs and landmines. We are helping patients with amputations through pain management and infection prevention and control measures, such as applying sterile bandages to keep wounds clean and dry. In Tine, we have recently added a mental health component to our work to better support patient recovery.

Meeting people’s growing needs

While we scaled up our activities in Tine camp in April, the overall situation remains largely unchanged due to people’s overwhelming needs. MSF continues to do our utmost but a coordinated and strengthened response from other humanitarian actors is essential to meet the urgent demands on the ground.

“Again, we ask donors, the UN and humanitarian organisations to start providing or scale-up support in terms of food, shelter, sanitation and medical care including mental health services. The current response is grossly insufficient,” says Claire San Filippo, MSF's emergency coordinator for Sudan.

We are increasing the availability of essential healthcare services in Tine and Oure Cassoni camps.

Since April 2025 to the time of writing of the article, we have carried out over 7,700 consultations at the Tine health post. We are concerned about the global rate of malnutrition among children under five in the camp, which is as high as 18%, with 3% being severely malnourished. To assist in curbing the spread of measles in the camp, we have vaccinated 5,755 children.

Pregnant women and survivors of sexual violence can receive care at the health post, and our staff are able to refer critical patients to local hospitals. From April 2025 until now, 1,322 consultations on sexual and reproductive health have been carried out. During the last four weeks of activities, 16 survivors of sexual violence were seen at the health post. To support people’s overall health in the camp, we have built 40 emergency latrines. MSF is the only organisation in the camp providing people with water, which remains a huge problem for residents. Whilst we were providing the minimum requirement per person per day, the sudden increase of the number of people in the camp due to the halt of relocations means that the needs have now increased.

"Again, we ask donors, the UN and humanitarian organisations to start providing or scale-up support in terms of food, shelter, sanitation and medical care including mental health services. The current response is grossly insufficient." Claire San Filippo, MSF's emergency coordinator for Sudan

In Oure Cassoni camp, we carried out a rapid evaluation of the situation in order to understand people's needs and prepare for an appropriate response. For the time being, we are supplying water through Water Trucking whilst exploring more sustainable interventions. While this camp was already home to 56,000 people, an additional 40,000 refugees have been accommodated there last April. These new arrivals have set up with what they have, but they are living in makeshift shelters and without latrines and other basic infrastructure. While a humanitarian response in underway for these newly arrived refugees, our teams are aware of the many unmet needs, and of the many more people expected to arrive from North Darfur.

“The number of people arriving at the Tine border point is not expected to decrease over the coming weeks,” says San Filippo. “The upcoming rainy season is likely to worsen the already poor living conditions, spread disease, exacerbate food insecurity and the lack of sanitation. We are deeply alarmed by the difficult conditions in the Tine and Oure Cassoni camps. Large-scale humanitarian action is urgently needed to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.”