For the past two years, war in Sudan has brutally impacted the lives of millions of civilians. It has dimmed the hopes of the revolution of 2018/19. Fragmentation has deepened along political and ethnic lines. Sudan’s unity and territorial integrity are in peril. The EU is concerned by the intentions expressed by the various actors to form governments unilaterally. A partition of the country must be prevented.

The EU reiterates its strong appeal to the warring parties for an immediate and lasting ceasefire. The responsibility for this war continues to be on the shoulders of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), as well as their respective affiliated militias. The EU calls on all states supplying arms and funds to the belligerents to cease their support immediately and unite in favour of peace. The EU urges the belligerent parties to negotiate in good faith for a sustainable peace, where territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty are respected. The EU continues to support the African Union’s and other regional and international mediation efforts, including those of the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra.

The people of Sudan are facing the most catastrophic humanitarian crisis of the XXIst century. Famine has been confirmed and food insecurity is rampant, with almost 25 million people facing acute food insecurity. Sudan is also experiencing the largest protection crisis in the world with 12,6 million people forcibly displaced (more than 3 million across borders). The conflict spilling over into neighbouring countries can cause even greater human suffering and further destabilize the region. Our humanitarian partners will only be able to respond swiftly and fully if safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access (cross-border and cross line) is facilitated by the conflicting parties. The EU and the EU member states continue to demand to all parties at war that all bureaucratic and administrative impediments be lifted immediately and that safety of civilians, including humanitarian workers, be guaranteed.

The culture of impunity must stop. International humanitarian law and human rights violations are rampant and have been recorded throughout the country, in particular in the most conflict-affected areas of Darfur, Khartoum and Al Jazirah. Mass sexual and gender-based violence, starvation, arbitrary killings, child abductions, forced recruitment, and ethnically-based targeted attacks have been used as weapons of war at an unprecedented rate and scale, affecting notably women and children. The EU strongly condemns these severe mass atrocities.

The EU, in close coordination with the international community, will use its diplomatic tools and instruments, including restrictive measures, to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict and a lasting inter Sudanese inclusive political process reflecting the aspirations of the Sudanese people. The people of Sudan have a right to freedom, peace and justice. The EU supports an inclusive political process towards this goal. The EU commends efforts by the Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, who, on behalf of the member states, will continue to proactively engage with all parties in support of a single mediation effort leading to a ceasefire, increased humanitarian access, and an inclusive transition. The protection of civilians and critical infrastructure remains paramount for our action and the EU is ready to support monitoring mechanisms.

The EU recognises the resilience and bravery of the Sudanese people amidst the worst humanitarian crisis we see today. It is high time to bring an end to this horrific bloodshed.