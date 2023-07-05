The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) confirms the death of its member of staff Abubaker Jeddo, 34, in Al Geneina, West Darfur, Sudan.

Abubaker worked as a camp manager assistant in displacement camps and was killed by armed men on 7 June while off duty. He joined NRC in October 2021. His death could only be confirmed now because of the communication blackout in West Darfur.

“We are utterly devastated to receive the news of the loss of our colleague, who was a great source of inspiration and hope in our team and with the people he worked with. Our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues in this difficult time,” said NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland.

“We are also outraged at the wanton killing of civilians, often in their own homes, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure across Sudan that continues with impunity. We stand in solidarity with the millions of people in Sudan who are bearing the brunt of this senseless war.”

On 30 April, NRC’s community volunteer Elsheikh Mohamed Omer was also killed in Al Geneina, West Darfur. The fighting in Sudan has claimed many innocent lives, including the lives of dedicated humanitarian workers.

The NRC office in Al Geneina has been closed since 20 April because of the raging escalation of conflict. All NRC facilities there, including offices and warehouses, have been destroyed.