In order to strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and Sudan, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko on Monday (1/4) visited and met with the Governor of the Red Sea Province, Major General. Mustafa Mohamed Nour Mahmod is based in the Red Sea Province Governor's office in Port Sudan.

On this occasion, Ambassador Sunarko expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the Governor in carrying out the diplomatic duties of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan.

Apart from that, opportunities for sister city cooperation between the cities of Port Sudan and Surabaya were also discussed to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. It is hoped that the two cities can collaborate in various fields, especially strengthening economic, social and educational cooperation.

Governor Mustafa welcomed Ambassador Sunarko's arrival and expressed his party's readiness to follow up on opportunities for sister province cooperation or sister city cooperation between Port Sudan and city partners in Indonesia.

The Governor also expressed his commitment to support the implementation of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum's diplomatic mission in Port Sudan.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Sunarko gave Governor Mustafa a typical Indonesian souvenir.​