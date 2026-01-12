United Nations Assistant Secretary General and UN Women’s Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda will undertake a high-level mission to Zimbabwe from 12–16 January 2026, joined by the East and Southern AfricaDeputy Regional Director Adama Moussa . The visit comes at a pivotal moment for gender equality efforts, as global reforms and shifting donor priorities reshape the development landscape.

This strategic engagement aims to reaffirm UN Women’s commitment to Zimbabwe, strengthen partnerships, and mobilize collective action to safeguard and advance progress on gender equality and women’s empowerment. The visit will spotlight Zimbabwe’s policy advances and explore pathways for sustaining impactful programs amid funding transitions.

Key Objectives

Normative Advocacy: Promote integration of global gender frameworks (CEDAW, Beijing Platform, SDG 5) into national policies.

UN System Coordination: Reinforce gender mainstreaming and accountability across UN agencies.

Programmatic Alignment: Support alignment of UN Women’s Strategic Note with national priorities and identify joint programming opportunities.

Partnership Building: Deepen collaboration with government, civil society, and donors to sustain gender equality efforts.

Expected Outcomes

Renewed government commitments to accelerate gender equality implementation.

Strengthened UN coordination on gender mainstreaming.

Clear priorities for scaling UN Women’s interventions.

Enhanced donor engagement and resource mobilization.

Reinforced partnerships with women’s rights organizations.

Joint Press Conference

The Deputy Executive Director will host a joint press briefing with the UN Resident Coordinator in Zimbabwe to share key insights from the mission and highlight collaborative efforts to advance gender equality.

Date: [ Friday 16 January Time: [ 11:45 pm] Venue: [ Block 11 Arundel Office Park UN Complex] Media RSVP: [ 0773282485 ]

Zimbabwe has made notable strides in gender policy reform, including the adoption of the National Gender Policy (2025), the GBV Strategy (2023–2030), and the Marriages Act (2022). However, challenges persist in women’s political representation, economic empowerment, and GBV response systems. UN Women’s country program—now operating with a projected budget of USD 2.8 million for 2026 focuses on ending violence against women, promoting women’s leadership, economic empowerment, and advancing women’s peace and security.

This visit underscores UN Women’s commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals through inclusive, gender-transformative programming.

