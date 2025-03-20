Is currently facing a critical challenge with one of the highest road traffic death rates in sub-Saharan Africa, at 16 deaths per 100,000 people. Many of these fatalities and disabilities could be prevented with timely emergency care. However, the country faces critical gaps in its emergency response system, including a lack of structured coordination, absence of formal emergency medical services, and no centralized dispatch system. Additionally, limited first aid training, a severe shortage of ambulances, and insufficient ambulance providers further hinder effective trauma care, exacerbating preventable loss of life.

With funding from the UN Road Safety Fund, the World Health Organization (WHO) together with Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), Ministry of Health and several other stakeholders have joined forces to address these challenges and to improve the country’s emergency care system.

Delivered on his behalf, the Country Representative, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses underscored that investing in emergency medical care not only saves lives but also strengthens communities, supports economic growth, and builds a more resilient and healthier society.

“ Improving road safety requires a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach. And this initiative has come at an opportune time ; Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses. “I extend gratitude to the Un Road Safety Fund, all stakeholders who have contributed to this critical initiative and look forward to the tangible impact”.

Additionally, this project will bring together stakeholders including fire service, the police service and key health workers and represents a significant step toward improving Tanzania’s emergency care system, ensuring that road crash victims receive timely and life-saving care.

According to representative from the Ministry Home Affairs (MOHA), Mr Bashiri Madhehebi, Tanzania has recently acquired 40 ambulances, aimed at strengthening emergency medical services and post-crash care. These ambulances, equipped with advanced medical equipment, will enhance the response times and the quality of medical care provided to victims of road traffic accidents. Their integration into the emergency response system is expected to reduce mortality and morbidity by ensuring timely stabilization, first aid, and transport to medical facilities.

He noted “This project is timely and aligns well with ongoing initiatives under the Fire and Rescue program, particularly efforts to improve infrastructure for the medical care of injured patients,".

Similarly, the Representative from the President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) Dr Pamela Kisoka stated “ PORALG is committed to facilitating effective coordination at regional and district level to ensure the success oof the SPRINT Project. I also urge more stakeholders to engage and collaborate with u to make a lasting impact and save lives”.

This project is line with Tanzania’s emergency care system, aligns with WHO’s Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021–2030, which aims to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 50% by 2030.