Following consultations hosted by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) at its headquarters in Tripoli on Monday and Tuesday, the representatives of the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) reached important understandings on the crisis of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), particularly on the mechanism and timelines for appointing the CBL Governor and Board of Directors.

The representatives of the two chambers requested an additional period of five days to complete their consultations towards a final consensus on the arrangements of the management of the CBL until a new governor and board of directors are appointed.

UNSMIL reminds all Libyan stakeholders of the adverse impacts of the ongoing CBL crisis on the livelihood of citizens and on the confidence of international financial institutions in the Libyan banking system.

As UNSMIL commends the climate of cooperation that prevailed in the consultations with the representatives of both chambers on the one hand and the representative of the Presidential Council on the other, it calls on all parties to fulfill their obligations, refrain from any unilateral decisions and actions, and intensify efforts to reach an agreement without any delay.