SRSG Volker Perthes today conducted a one-day visit to Al Geneina (West Darfur) to underline the UN’s strong concern on the situation in Darfur, in light of recurring cycles of violence and high prevalence of food insecurity.

To demonstrate the joint efforts and common approach of the UN, the SRSG was accompanied by a delegation from UNITAMS and UN agencies.

During his visit, the SRSG met with Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and his delegation comprised of Sovereignty Council members Hadi Idriss and Taher Hajjar, the West Darfur Wali, and the State Security Committee. The SRSG stressed the responsibility of the security forces to ensure the protection of civilians particularly during the farming season, and inquired on the security arrangements put in place in this regard. He welcomed the signing of various reconciliation agreements and underscored the need to ensure they are sustainable, by ensuring their implementation as well as addressing the root causes of conflict. He also urged for the establishment of the IDP and land commissions. The SRSG also met with the Native Administration, as well as community and IDP representatives. He listened to their views and concerns including on the humanitarian and protection needs of the communities and IDPs, as well as the need to ensure durable solutions.

The SRSG will continue his engagements with stakeholders in Darfur including with civil society, women, youth and political parties. He affirmed the UN’s continued support across the peace-humanitarian-development nexus, and called on authorities to ensure humanitarian access in order to enable the delivery of assistance to the most vulnerable.