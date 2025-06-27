The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) affirms its uncompromising respect for the right of all citizens to demonstrate peacefully and to express their views freely. Direct engagement with the Libyan people is a cornerstone of our work, and we are always prepared to meet, engage in discussions and listen to the views of the Libyan people which includes listening to the concerns of peaceful protesters.

We have had protests outside our premises on a number of occasions and we receive their petitions as has been the practice with all previous demonstrations and will continue to do so. Recently on Tuesday UNSMIL met with a group of protestors at its premises to listen to their demands and concerns, and we were able to have a mutually respectful discussion.

However, UNSMIL is dismayed by statements purportedly from some Libyan political figures that appear to encourage not just demonstrations but going further to actively encourage unlawful actions against UN personnel and property.

UNSMIL has always welcomed constructive criticism; however, incitement campaigns and rumors being waged against the Mission could also be an indication of an effort to undermine the advancement of any progress toward the development of a political process, which is aimed at the holding of national elections and unified institutions to achieve lasting peace and stability in Libya.

We remind all parties of their obligation to maintain the peaceful character of any demonstration, and refrain from actions, and to commit to resolving differences through constructive dialogue.

UNSMIL also recalls the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations and the relevant agreement concluded between the United Nations and the Libyan authorities, which guarantee the inviolability of United Nations premises. All parties are urged to respect the inviolability of United Nations premises, its personnel, and its property and assets in accordance with international law.

UNSMIL remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting a Libyan-led political process for the benefit of all Libyan people and will continue to monitor all developments closely.