In a spirit of unity and hope, the Justice, Peace, and Development Commission (JPDC) of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) (https://SECAM.org) wishes to express its profound concern for the ongoing conflict in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). We are deeply troubled by the numerous losses of life, as well as the looting and destruction of property that have caused widespread suffering and significantly disrupted the lives of countless individuals and families in the region. Our sincere condolences and sympathy go out to all those who have lost their loved ones in this ongoing conflict.

As Christians, we cannot remain indifferent to this tragic situation experienced by thousands of people, including women and children, who are forced to move without any glimmer of hope on the horizon for the moment concerning the cessation of hostilities. That is why we invite all people of goodwill to hid the cry for help by the people of DRC, through the voice of their religious and civil leaders. There is a dire need for food, water, shelter and medicines, especially for those people caught in the middle of the fight. We particularly appeal to our Caritas family to be at the forefront in facilitating and carrying out this charitable initiative.

SECAM-JPDC commends and supports the efforts the UN, the AU, EAC, SADC, and CENCO (the National Bishops’ Conference of Congo) have so far done, especially in their attempt to cool down the present animosity between the parties involved in the conflict. We join in the call for an immediate cease fire, reinforcement of the existing peace deals related to the conflict, and especially an immediate embargo on the arms deals that are fueling the conflict.

As we reflect on this crisis, we turn to the words of St. Paul in Ephesians 2:14-22, which remind us that Christ Himself is our peace, breaking down the walls of hostility and creating a new humanity. It is through this divine peace that we are called to foster reconciliation and harmony among our communities.

During this time of turmoil, we urge all parties involved to seek dialogue over division, understanding over enmity, and solidarity over strife. We believe that a pathway to lasting peace can be forged through sincere and open dialogue. It is crucial that the dignity and rights of every individual are respected as we collectively seek a future defined by justice and compassion.

We call upon local leaders, national authorities, the regional economic and political structures, the African Union and international organizations to continue and intensify their engagements in and facilitation of the initiatives that promote conflict resolution, dialogue, and respect of the life and the dignity of human person. Let us not forget the power of prayer and community as we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters affected by this conflict.

May our shared commitment to peace and justice reflect our faith as we work toward a brighter and more harmonious future for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the entire Great Lakes region.

In Christ’s name, we pray for healing, unity, and peace.

With hope and faith, in this Jubilee Year of Hope,

Rt. Rev. Stephen Dami Mamza

Bishop of Yola Diocese, Nigeria

Second Vice President and Chair of the Justice, Peace, and Development Commission of SECAM

7/02/2025