U.S. Embassy in South Sudan


The U.S. Embassy condemns the utter lack of transparency and due process in the March 30 arrest of former Juba mayor Kalisto Ladu by security personnel in South Sudan. His detention is yet another example of the South Sudanese transitional government’s failure to open civic and political space for its citizens. 

We call on transitional government authorities to respect the rule of law and provide a public accounting of Mr. Ladu’s detention.

