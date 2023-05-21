The Trilateral Mechanism, consisting of the United Nations, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), welcomes the signing of an Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia yesterday.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the respect of the ceasefire is crucial for facilitating the delivery of aid to over 25 million Sudanese people who are in dire need, accounting for more than half of the country's population.

The Trilateral Mechanism urges both parties to uphold the ceasefire, scheduled to commence at 09:45 p.m. Khartoum time on May 22, 2023, and stands ready to support the effective implementation of the 7-day ceasefire, as well as regional and international efforts aimed at swiftly ending the fighting in Sudan.

The Trilateral Mechanism calls on the whole international community and humanitarian actors to urgently unify their efforts to support the Sudanese people during these critical times.