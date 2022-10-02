Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE State Secretary in the Chadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Awatif El Tidjani Ahmad met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Chad Abdul Sattar Saleh Al Ansari.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries

