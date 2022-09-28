The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and Chairman of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC), Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, is deeply saddened by the news of the death of former Vice Prime Minister of Cameroon, Amadou Ali.

"In the context of the negotiations on the border dispute between Cameroon and Nigeria, former VPM Amadou Ali was a major player as head of Cameroon's delegation to the CNMC," said Mr. ANNADIF.

"Cameroon and Africa have lost a man of great value who dedicated his life to peace. He will remain an inspiration to all of us," he added.

Mr. ANNADIF extends his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, the Government and the people of Cameroon.