A visiting delegation from the Government of Malawi has paid a courtesy call on the Speaker Anita Among discussing strategies to enhance service delivery among African countries.

The delegation led by the Malawi Minister of Justice, Hon. Titus Edward Songiso Mvalo, is in Uganda for a four-day bench-marking visit with Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB).

Among thanked Songiso and his delegation for identifying Uganda for their bench-marking and emphasised the need for African leaders to learn from each other because of the shared problems, levels of development and traditions.

“I have always told ministers and MPs that if you want to do bench-marking, let us do it from countries where we shall be able to learn something. I am happy you have appreciated what Uganda does,” Among said.

“We cannot go and do bench-marking in New York because there is nothing to borrow from there; you can't turn Uganda into a New York of Africa; African problems are solved locally.”

Among urged the Malawian government to continue maintaining cordial relations with Uganda and other African countries to promote trade and investment, regional cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy.

“The Parliament of Uganda looks forward to fostering stronger relations with the Parliament of Malawi to enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation, capacity building and knowledge sharing in areas of parliamentary procedures, legislative drafting and oversight functions,” she said.

Among lauded URSB for building robust systems that has facilitated a seamless process of registration of public and private companies, and legal documents. She hopes that the delegation from Malawi finds valuable lessons to take home in terms of laws, regulations and operations of the Bureau.

Minister Songiso thanked the Speaker for meeting them at short notice and conveyed compliments from the Malawian Speaker, Catherine Gotani Hara.

The meeting was graced by Uganda’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Norbert Mao and URSB officials led by the Registrar General, Mercy Kainobwisho.