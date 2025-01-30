The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) – the voice of the African energy sector – is pleased to announce that energy and commodities information company S&P Global Commodity Insights has joined the Chamber as an official partner. With the partnership, the AEC and S&P Global Commodity Insights aim to deliver high-level market intelligence to attract capital, technology and expertise to markets throughout the continent, with a view to driving socioeconomic development and eradicating energy poverty across Africa by 2030.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is an independent source of information, credit ratings, benchmark prices and analytics for global energy and commodities markets. The company offers market data, expertise and technology solutions to businesses, governments and regulators, helping them make informed decisions and drive sustainable, forward-thinking solutions. Through this partnership, S&P Global Commodity Insights will provide the AEC with access to its research, analysis and market reports, aiming to shape complex discussions on global energy supply chains, sustainability and the energy transition.

Africa’s energy market is expected to face a number of challenges and opportunities in 2025, shaped by domestic and regional energy growth and global trends. The continent is seeing significant additions to refining capacity solutions, notably with the Dangote refinery in Nigeria, the largest in Africa, which is set to come online in 2025. Meanwhile, Senegal and Mauritania achieved a major milestone this year with the start of operations at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development, marking the beginning of gas-drive energy security in West Africa.

Meanwhile, striving to boost natural gas production while maintaining crude output above one million barrels per day (bpd) beyond 2027, 2025 promises to be an exciting year for Angola’s energy industry. S&P Global Commodity Insights has positioned infrastructure-led exploration as the key driver of frontier basin oil and gas development in Angola, with its robust foundation comprising logistics bases, maritime terminals and refining facilities. An upcoming bid round in the country promises to drive exploration and production, bringing additional reserves online while expanding enhanced recovery at producing fields.

Libya’s target to boost oil production to 2 million bpd by 2027 has positioned the country on track for a dynamic energy sector transformation. International energy companies like TotalEnergies, Eni, Repsol, Equinor and bp have recommitted to exploration drilling activities in the country while a new oil and gas licensing round and 45 greenfield and brownfield projects are in the pipeline. Meanwhile, large-scale gas development projects are underway – including an $8 billion gas production deal with Eni – to enhance national energy security as well as regional gas trade to Europe.

On the back of a five-year licensing plan, Algeria has positioned itself for increase upstream investment and capital injection to drive new exploration activities. The country plans to inject nearly $50 billion into hydrocarbon projects over the next four years, 71% of which will be directed to exploration and production. With crude oil reserves estimated at 12.2 billion barrels – the third largest in Africa and tenth largest globally – and home to approximately 159 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, Algeria offers the change for companies to make high-impact discoveries.

As such, the continent’s oil production in 2025 is projects to stay steady, with key players like Nigeria, Angola and Libya striving to boost production. additionally, natural gas will be vital for Africa’s power generation, with investments in LNG poised to increase, especially in West Africa, and new deepwater regions like Ivory Coast and Namibia further bolstering supply. While investment is cautiously optimistic, the exploration sector has seen increased interest from international companies in the Middle East and Asia, offering Africa opportunities to unlock new reserves and strengthen its position as a key player in the global hydrocarbons market.

“This collaboration with S&P Global Commodity Insights will leverage expertise of the energy sector to help shape the future of energy on the continent, enabling us to tackle the challenges of energy poverty and drive socioeconomic development in line with our 2030 goals. As we work to harness Africa’s vast natural resources, this partnership ensures we are not only making informed decisions but also fostering sustainable, impactful solutions for the future of Africa and the world,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement.

The partnership between the AEC and S&P Global Commodity Insights reaffirms the Chamber's dedication to propelling Africa's energy sector forward through impactful discussions, cutting-edge solutions and global market analytics.