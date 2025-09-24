Most everyone was on board when multiethnic residents of Warrap State, at least for a few hours, forgot about their divisions and got together to talk about, and celebrate, peace, and how it begins with all of us moving forward together.

“We have been clashing, and we have lost lives, but today we stand together. If peace begins with me, then I must also let go of the past, because our children deserve a future free from fear,” said Ayen Chol from conflict-plagued Tonj East.

Having lost a brother to intercommunal fighting, she shares the pain of thousands of Warrap residents affected by local conflicts.

“For us to have peace, justice, food security and access to schools and healthcare, every citizen must choose non-violence, volunteer in their communities and mentoring the next generation,” remarked Madit Mawien Adhiik, the state’s Minister of Peacebuilding.

As pulsating drumbeats rolled in over Kuajok’s Freedom Square and a large crowd enjoyed and multicultural performances of songs and dances into a street party, it all made sense, but also served as food for thought.

“For the peace we want to last, half of the population cannot be left out of decision-making. Women must have a voice in the justice system, in the cattle camps, in the councils of our leaders. For too long, we haven’t had that,” commented Akuot Majok, a friend of Ms. Chol.

Others, like young reporter John Mayar, remembered an oft-neglected group of vulnerable citizens.

“Think about our street children, who rarely get a chance to go to school. They sell tea at the market; they carry babies on their backs and survive on their own. They must also be heard when we talk about our future.”

On stage, artists advocated for inclusivity and mutual respect in their own ways, with Gogrial West singers swapping verses with youth performers from Twic, and groups from Acholi and neighbouring Lakes State singing together about forgiveness and resilience.

“Many of you may be celebrating today because guns in Warrap have been silent for more than a month, but silence alone is not enough. Reconciliation and justice are also necessary for peace,” noted Anastasie Nyirigira Mukangarambe, Head of the peacekeeping mission’s Field Office in Kuajok.

Perseverance and practical action, she may have added to that list of requirements. At least that is what young John Akok, lingering in the vicinity of the emptying party venue, hinted at.

“We celebrate this occasion every year, but if the peace we are talking about stays on that stage instead of being brought home and to any place where it’s needed, then we haven’t really learnt anything.”