In Yambio, a message from a disability rights advocate captured the spirit of a new push to ensure every South Sudanese voice is heard in the country’s first elections, currently scheduled for December 2026.

“As persons with disabilities, we must be included in planning for elections. It is our constitutional right,” said Moses Louis, Chairperson of the Association of People Living with Disabilities, Western Equatoria.

As Moses spoke to a crowded hall, his words carried the weight of millions of South Sudanese who rarely have a seat at the table. Around him sat police officers, journalists, civil society activists, and election officials, all confronting the same question: How can this young nation ensure that its first election truly includes everyone?

Across the country, people living with disabilities face barriers that make participating in civic life difficult.

For Moses, the answer lies in inclusion: “We are happy to be invited to this workshop,” he says. “This enables us to reach people with disabilities across the state and help them understand their rights, roles and responsibilities.”

Across South Sudan, preparations for elections continue as part of the country’s broader peace process following years of conflict and political instability. But peaceful and inclusive elections depend on more than ballot boxes.

Security will be one critical piece of the puzzle.

“For us as national police, we play a major role in providing security for citizens and safeguarding electoral materials. With this training, we are better prepared for our responsibilities,” explained Major Martin Joseph Nyodu, a public relations officer with the South Sudan National Police Service in Yambio.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that citizens are safe before, during and after elections,” added Major Nyodu.

Another challenge is helping communities understand how elections work and why their participation matters.

“This training is timely, it will enable us to take a key role in actioning civic education so that people at the grassroots understand their responsibilities and rights as we approach elections,” said Joseph Dani, a civil society representative.

Baraka John, a journalist, said the training changed how he views election coverage.

“Today’s session helped me understand that as journalists, we can help inform the public and report factually accurate information across the country.”

For electoral officials, the workshop strengthened coordination among the many actors responsible for delivering credible elections. Simon Serowasi, an electoral official in Western Equatoria State stated: “This is an opportunity for different actors to understand their responsibilities and collaborate effectively.”

Opubo Good Head, a Human Rights Officer with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), reinforced UN’s ongoing support.

“The UN remains committed to supporting all stakeholders as the country prepares to hold its first elections,” he stated.

The workshop was organized by the State High Election Committee (SHEC) with support from the UN Integrated Electoral Assistance Team (IEAT).