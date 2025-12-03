“The thin line between justice denied and justice served is determined by investigation.”

This simple but profound statement by warrant officer, Michael Dhieu Malual, perfectly captures how he has harnessed the power of newly developed investigation skills into meaningful outcomes for victims of crime in Bor.

After receiving five-days of specialized training by United Nations police officers serving with the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, he was able to successfully deliver justice for victims of an armed robbery.

It was in the middle of the night when an offender broke into the victim’s home, threatening the residents with a gun, and running off with a bag full of clothes and other belongings.

“The residents informed the police about the crime, and we cordoned off the scene before marking, photographing and packaging the evidence,” recalls warrant officer Dhieu. “A few days later, we found the perpetrator wearing the same clothes that he had stolen, and we were able to get these identified by the owner. We further investigated and were able to take the case successfully to court.”

This positive outcome was achieved with the support of the UN police who provided Dhieu and 30 others, including eight women, from the police force, riverine crime unit, traffic and criminal investigations teams with intensive training over a five-day period.

“We were able to absorb the importance of a meticulous approach to investigation, including how a single fingerprint, a careful interview, or a well-documented chain of custody can mean the difference between justice served and justice denied,” Dhieu explains.

The officers did a deep dive into the craft of criminal investigation, including securing crime scenes, recording evidence and interviewing victims, witnesses and perpetrators, and compiling case files for prosecution.

Beyond technical skills, officers also strengthened their understanding of legal frameworks guiding their work, the importance of respecting victim and offender rights, and the need for collaboration with prosecutors and other agencies.

They explored all aspects of crime from violence and theft to fraud, cybercrime, and environmental offenses and the different investigative approaches each requires, ranging from proactive tactics to reactive responses, forensic science, and community partnerships.

UN Police Commander, Mwewa Mervyn Musonda, stressed the importance of a collaboration approach to training where officers share their experiences, reflect on challenges, lessons learned and explore shared solutions for securing a safer South Sudan.

“Our mandate is to pass on the skills that we have learned through our experience in our respective countries so that our South Sudanese colleagues can be aware of domestic and international practices and processes,” he said.

As the participants return to their communities, the impact of this training will be measured in every case they investigate, every victim they assist, and every act of justice they help deliver.