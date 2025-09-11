The landscape of Jonglei is dominated by the Al-Sudd, a vast wetland through which the White Nile flows. These conditions create fertile ground for crops in this severely deprived region of South Sudan, where thousands of people are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity.

However, the flat terrain also makes it prone to extraordinary flooding during the rainy season, with rapidly accumulating water submerging farming and grazing areas.

To help peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan reach vulnerable communities isolated on small pockets of land among a sea of water, the Indian Government has deployed high-powered amphibious, all-terrain vehicles.

“Previously, we could only travel about five kilometers by foot while patrolling in the wet season. Even using our existing vehicles, we could only reach about 10 to 15 kilometers,” explains the commander of the Indian peacekeeping battalion in Jonglei, Colonel Arjun Kumar Butola.

“After the introduction of these specialist mobility vehicles, our patrol range has increased to 60 kilometers. We’ve even done long duration patrols, travelling about 100-150 kilometers in two days.”

These vehicles, carrying up to six passengers, have been specifically designed to overcome rough and soggy terrain, and even to cross rivers.

This has allowed the peacekeepers to provide a protective presence even during the monsoon season. However, despite their efficiency, some challenges remain.

“The water rises rapidly in the rivers during the heavy rains, and it can be difficult to navigate the very strong currents. The sticky black cotton soil also gets stuck to the tyres and it’s very difficult to get under the vehicle to remove it and repair any damage.”

While there is no perfect solution to the many obstacles in this challenging operating environment, the United Nations peacekeeping mission relentlessly searches for new and innovative ways to deter conflict, support the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and promote peacebuilding.

“Introducing these vehicles to the UN mission has increased our reach to a larger population in need and I’m confident this will help our peacekeepers provide more peace and security to communities in this region,” says the Ambassador of India to South Sudan, Anil Nautiyal.