Rebecca Zuagin remembers a time when simply selling tea and porridge in Pibor town was a struggle.

Her small restaurant, her lifeline, faced a relentless onslaught.

"The experience was painful," Rebecca recalls. "We faced challenges on two fronts: insecurity and flooding. My restaurant would be under water almost every day, and it was nearly impossible to do business."

These hardships had a devastating impact on Rebecca and her family. Providing food for her loved ones and paying school fees for her six children, who sought refuge in Uganda during the civil war, became an insurmountable task.

The flooding poses a threat far beyond disrupting daily life. It has forced thousands to abandon their homes and seek protection on higher ground as well as inflicting severe damage on critical infrastructure, with impassable roads making it almost impossible for communities to access markets, humanitarian aid or to connect for peacebuilding.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan, in collaboration with humanitarian partners and local authorities, are doing their utmost to help communities combat these challenges.

Peacekeepers have increased efforts to protect civilians and deter violence by patrolling to all corners of the region and bringing feuding communities together for reconciliation and peacebuilding.

“Our priority is to protect and connect with those we serve, particularly women and youth. We are relentlessly focused on innovative ways to engage all diverse communities across Jonglei in activities that promote trust and confidence and build peace,” says UNMISS Head of Field Office in Bor, Geetha Pious.

The peacekeeping mission has also constructed five kilometers of new dykes, which protect communities from the ravages of the rainy season and the airstrip, which is the main entry point for humanitarian supplies.

"Today, I can confidently do business without fear because the security situation in and around town has improved and the new dykes are protecting my shop," explains Rebecca. "On a good day, I can earn enough money to feed my family and ensure my children can go to school.”

Judia Oleyo Ngare, a bread maker in Langachot residential area, echoes these sentiments.

"Unlike previous times, I am no longer afraid, and I can feed my family of 10.”

Youth are also profoundly impacted.

"All we need is harmony and it is only achievable through conflict resolution," shared Aphir Cham Agada, underscoring the transformative power of community dialogue in preventing violence and promoting much deserved peace.