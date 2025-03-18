The three counties making up the greater Tonj region are sadly familiar with intercommunal violence and its dire consequences. A lack of mobility among law enforcement agents and community peacebuilding organs has made it difficult to prevent crimes and issue early warnings of potential security incidents, but now they and their efforts have received a significant boost – in the shape of 33 pairs of motorized wheels.

“These motorbikes will greatly enhance our ability to respond quickly to emergencies, and that is crucial for us to be able to maintain peace in and between our communities,” said Gabriel Dut, a cattle camp leader from Tonj South.

The handover of these potential lifesavers is part of a community-led peacebuilding project called Kong Koc, managed by the Reconciliation, Stabilization, and Resilience Trust Fund, a group comprising multiple organizations, including the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and other UN entities.

Abuok Anei, a member of the Tonj South Oversight Committee, reflected on the importance of the initiative.

"We have wasted so much time fighting each other. Now, with this project, we hope that affected families will receive the justice they deserve and, more importantly, that we can resolve our differences peacefully and move towards a future of development," she said.

The motorcycles were bought and handed over by the South Sudan Multi-Partner Trust Fund.