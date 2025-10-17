"Through constructive dialogue, we have identified the challenges that, not only affect civil society, but also resonate throughout our communities and the state, and determined that unity is the only way to overcome these obstacles.”

Jimmy Kilang is one of 70 members of the Civil Society Network in Eastern Equatoria who gathered in Torit to create a unified action plan for improving political engagement, civic education, and public participation in governance processes.

Leading the dialogue, Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), also stressed the important to working together to drive positive change.

“We are on a transformative path. Uniting under a comprehensive system will empower us to promote democracy, advocate for citizens' rights, and connect the state with the public,” he stressed.

With the support of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the dialogue has been fundamental in restoring working relationships that faced recent leadership challenges as well as revitalizing the network’s operations which had been neglected.

“We aimed to boost their engagement as we approach key electoral and constitutional processes, ensuring citizens understand their rights and responsibilities in the upcoming democratic exercise,” explained Tahir Cevik, UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer.

Lotunyeng Alphonse, the new chairperson of the civil society committee in Eastern Equatoria, stressed the need for influential leaders to advocate for peace and for authorities to be more accountable to citizens, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in building a prosperous nation.

At the conclusion of the event, participants created a joint action plan focused on optimizing organizational functions and ensuring effective management practices.