“Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope.” – Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan.

Education and literacy are fundamental human rights. They open doors to economic opportunities, break cycles of poverty, and enhance personal and societal growth. They also facilitate effective communication and participation in democratic processes, strengthening community engagement and cohesion.

Unfortunately, South Sudan has one of the worst literacy rates in the world. Approximately 70 percent of adults cannot read or write, roughly 84 percent of girls over the age of 15 are illiterate, and an estimated 2.8 million children are out of school – according to recent United Nations data. While the transitional government has failed to meet the needs of the people it purportedly serves, the U.S. government has provided more than $328 million to help millions of South Sudanese citizens develop foundational literacy and numeracy skills, advance their economic well-being, improve their health, reduce poverty, and increase their participation in the labor market.

To mark International Literacy Day, we renew our call on the transitional government to invest public resources to meet public needs and take meaningful action to fulfil its obligations to the people of South Sudan.