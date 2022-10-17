South Africa's moving industry has grown exponentially in recent years. This has been due to an increase in demand for moving companies and services as people move to different parts of the country post-lockdown.

However, moving can be challenging and even more so in a country where road accidents exceed 800 000 annually and “theft out of a motor vehicle” is listed among the top 10 most common crimes.

In response to the demand, an innovative new moving platform was launched in South Africa at the beginning of the year. After years of development, Wise Move (www.WiseMove.co.za) has seen rapid growth and widespread adoption since it went live.

Wise Move has to date processed hundreds of moves and signed up thousands of new users, as it offers a convenient, hassle-free way to book and manage moves with trusted local moving companies- all from one platform.

It is impressive to see how quickly the idea has taken off in South Africa, a country that has been slow to adopt technology in the past. September alone saw over 30,000 users visit the site.

The startup has also been featured in numerous online publications, including Business Insider, IOL, MyBroadband, and FastCompany.

Why has the platform been so successful? Traditionally, getting moving quotes from multiple companies has been a time-consuming and frustrating process. Calling to get quotes is notoriously hard, the websites are terrible, and they often want you to fill out lengthy forms with personal information. There is also never a transparent pricing structure, so knowing if you’re getting a fair price is impossible. Finding reviews, you can trust is even harder.

At some stage or another, everyone has gone through this wishing there was an easier alternative that had the client’s best interest at heart.

That's where Wise Move has stepped in with a smart solution. As the first 100% transparent online platform for moving companies in South Africa, it is revolutionizing the industry.

"There are a lot of moving companies out there, but the quoting and booking process is often confusing and frustrating," says the CEO and founder of Wise Move Gediminas. "We wanted to create a platform that would make the whole process easier and more efficient while bringing trust to the industry."

As a tech-enabled platform, Wise Move allows users to get moving quotes quickly and easily. They provide a transparent quoting system so users can compare quotes and get an accurate idea of the costs involved. There is also a user-only review system so potential clients can see what other people have to say about any company on the platform.

Moving means entrusting someone with your most valuable possessions. That’s why the platform has a rigorous onboarding process for moving companies and the review system helps keep movers accountable.

The Wise Move team has spent countless hours developing and perfecting the platform. "We've really gone above and beyond to make sure that our platform is the best it can be". It now offers South Africans a convenient, hassle-free way to book and manage moves.

"We've invested a lot of time and resources into ensuring that our platform is intuitive and user-friendly, and we're constantly improving it based on feedback from our users."

How Wise Move works is simple. First, users fill out a short interactive form with the details of their move. They will then start to receive moving quotes from multiple companies within the platform.

Each quote is public and moving companies can bid on a move, making the quotes competitive without requiring extra effort or negotiations from the client.

Next, users can compare the quotes and read verified reviews to make an informed decision about which company to use.

Finally, they can book their move at no additional cost through the Wise Move platform. Helping others with their own review.

Wise Move is excited to be paving the way for the moving industry to go digital and they are confident that their platform will revolutionise the way that people book and manage moves.

"We're just getting started," says Gediminas. "There's a lot more to come from Wise Move, and we can't wait to show people what we can do."

With its cutting-edge technology and commitment to customer satisfaction, Wise Move is quickly becoming the go-to platform for moves in South Africa.

