Australian gas explorer Kinetiko Energy will be making a significant contribution to the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 as its CEO, Nick de Blocq, takes the stage as a distinguished speaker. Recognized as Africa's premier event for the oil and gas industry, AEW 2023, taking place in Cape Town from October 16-20, will provide a platform for de Blocq to share Kinetiko's innovative approaches to natural gas exploration and production in South Africa. Attendees can anticipate invaluable insights into the company's strategies that are revolutionizing the energy sector in the region.

With an impressive career spanning more than 27 years in the oil and gas industry, de Blocq brings a wealth of experience from various countries. As the CEO of Kinetiko, he has been instrumental in highlighting the company's ongoing pursuit of impactful and innovative work in the energy sector. His dedication to the industry, willingness to embrace challenging roles, and commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices underscore his passion for driving positive change.

The presence of de Blocq and Kinetiko Energy at AEW will be highly valuable. Kinetiko Energy, an Australian company focused on developing conventional gas reserves in southern Africa, particularly in the Amersfoort-to-Volksrust region of the Mpumalanga province, holds vast opportunities for the energy sector. With the region’s estimated gas deposits of 4.9 trillion cubic feet, Kinetiko has achieved impressive results in recent drilling programs. The strategic positioning of the company’s wells, such as Block ER271 near the Majuba TPP and Block ER270 along the critical Lily Pipeline, showcases the potential to supply gas to industries and power generation facilities.

Establishing a joint development agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa – a subsidiary of the South African government responsible for driving economic growth and industrial development in the country – the company’s subsidiary, Afro Energy aims to develop approximately 20 gas fields in the country with the primary objective to extract gas for power generation. This partnership and development of gas is expected to contribute to the country’s energy needs.

The Amersfoort Project, which employs state-of-the-art technology and pioneering techniques to extract gas from coal seams, aims to cater to various applications, including domestic and industrial use, as well as electricity generation. Through its pilot generator set to be installed at the Amersfoort Project, Kinetiko is positioning itself as a significant contributor to South Africa's long-term energy security and supports the country's transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

The company's dedication to innovation in sandstone gas and coal bed methane exploration distinguishes it as a leading enterprise in South Africa's energy-challenged sector. De Blocq's participation at AEW 2023 will enable him to provide insightful discussions on Kinetiko Energy's dynamic operations within the energy sector. Additionally, de Blocq's experience in promoting local content and sustainable business practices aligns with AEW's focus on sustainable and responsible development of the African energy sector, making his insights particularly relevant.

“The Chamber is pleased to have de Blocq participate at AEW. With his experience in the sector and a remarkable ability to navigate complex situations, his expertise and insights will be highly valuable to the conference. We look forward to hearing de Blocq's thoughts on the African energy industry, as well as his unique perspectives on Kinetiko Energy's pioneering strategies for natural gas exploration and production in South Africa. We have no doubt that his contributions to the discussions on sustainable and responsible energy development in Africa will be highly impactful,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

By participating in AEW, de Blocq and Kinetiko Energy aim to share innovative technologies, cutting-edge techniques, and insights into natural gas exploration and production, potentially fostering collaborations and partnerships. Their presence at the conference will also raise awareness about the potential of natural gas as a viable energy source in Africa and contribute to the regions energy security.

African Energy Week (AEW) is the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) interactive exhibition and networking event, established in 2021, that seeks to unite African energy stakeholders, drive industry growth and development, and promote Africa as the destination for African-focused events.

