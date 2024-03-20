The South African Construction Book was officially launched on March 19 at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (SIDSSA) – an event opened by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Providing a comprehensive overview of the opportunities for investment in the country’s infrastructure sector, the book details projects ready for procurement in South Africa’s infrastructure sector.

“The Construction Book showcases a number of projects and showcases the depth of organization, detailing the level of importance of infrastructure in our country. The book tells a good story of where we are as a country and where we want to go to,” stated President Ramaphosa.

The Construction Book has the primary purpose of providing the infrastructure projects expected for market in the 2024/25 fiscal year for stakeholders and investors. The forward-looking projects will be procured in the new fiscal year. It includes over 150 projects with a budget of R158 billion.

The Construction Book can be found on the website at www.SIDSSA.org.za.

The SIDSSA brings together key stakeholders in South Africa and across the continent with the aim of driving infrastructure development. SIDSSA 2024 serves as a crucial platform for discussions and partnerships in the infrastructure investment landscape, with a focus on accelerating economic recovery through strategic infrastructure plans. Energy Capital&Power – the leading investment platform for the African energy sector – is a media partner for this important platform. For more information, visit https://SIDSSA.org.za/.

Through the Construction Book, potential investors are granted first-hand insight into opportunities across the economic spectrum. The book makes it easier to invest, providing private sector investors with the information they need to make informed decisions in the market.

The book connects funders and project developers from the private sector to strategic infrastructure developments. According to President Ramaphosa, “The book will lead to greater economic growth, and this will happy through the participation of the private sector. The book is a first of its kind in South Africa and demonstrates our government’s ambition to drive economic development in South Africa.”

SIDSSA serves as a launchpad for major infrastructure projects in the country, outlining the country’s 2024/2025 project pipeline and promoting private-sector investment across the economy. President Ramaphosa’s return to the conference signals a strong commitment by government to bolstering infrastructure development in South Africa. In line with national targets to achieve 5.5% year-on-year economic growth, the event fosters international partnerships while connecting financiers, asset owners and fund managers to South African infrastructure projects.