The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) announces the decision to close the South African Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, effective 30 June 2025.

This decision, informed by prudent fiscal considerations and the need to prioritise national resource allocation, forms part of a broader strategic realignment of South Africa’s diplomatic missions globally. Since 2021, the South Africa has undertaken necessary adjustments to its international footprint to ensure fiscal sustainability while maintaining its commitment to effective diplomatic engagement and bilateral partnerships.

DIRCO underscores that this step is not reflective of the value South Africa places on its longstanding and cordial relations with Bulgaria. Rather, it is a measure compelled by the imperative of responsible fiscal stewardship.

Prior to this decision, extensive consultations were held between the Governments of South Africa and Bulgaria. Minister Ronald Lamola personally engaged his Bulgarian counterpart, Mr Ivan Kondov, to reaffirm South Africa’s steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

To ensure continued collaboration, South Africa will maintain diplomatic and consular relations with Bulgaria through its resident Mission in Athens, Greece, which will assume responsibility for bilateral engagements.

South Africa deeply values the presence of the Bulgarian Embassy in Pretoria and looks forward to sustained cooperation through this channel.

The South African Government remains optimistic that this closure will be temporary. Minister Lamola said: “We express our earnest intention to restore a dedicated diplomatic presence in Sofia as soon as fiscal conditions permit, reflecting our shared aspirations for a deepened partnership.”