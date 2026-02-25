As South Africa accelerates the expansion of its critical minerals sector - including plans to unlock an estimated R40 trillion in iron reserves - skills development has become a cornerstone of its long-term growth strategy. By targeting R2 trillion in investment over the next five years, the country recognizes that a well-trained workforce not only drives operational efficiency but also strengthens investor confidence, positioning South Africa as a globally competitive hub for critical mineral investment.

Skills Development and National Critical Minerals Strategy

Enhancing skills development supports South Africa’s broader agenda of increasing employment opportunities and strengthening economic resilience, while channeling mineral wealth into local industrialization. The country aims to tackle youth unemployment by creating opportunities for 1.8 million young people by 2030. As one of South Africa’s largest employers, supporting nearly 900,000 jobs, the mining sector plays a critical role in achieving this goal.

In his February 2026 State of the Nation Address, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the expansion of public employment programs, including the Community Work Program and Presidential Employment Stimulus, to provide skills development and employment for youth and women. “For too many people, life remains hard. Jobs are scarce and opportunity is out of reach,” stated Ramaphosa.

The expansion of these initiatives and the country’s 2030 youth employment target align closely with South Africa’s critical minerals strategy, which prioritizes human capital development as a key enabler of industrial growth and energy transition objectives.

International Research Collaboration Strengthens Long-Term Skills Ecosystem

A major boost to workforce development in critical minerals was announced in mid-February through a partnership between the European Union (EU) and South Africa’s Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. The initiative includes €2 million in funding from the EU to establish a dedicated platform to strengthen skills development and research and workforce readiness across the critical minerals and battery value chain.

Part of the EU’s broader Clean Trade and Investment Partnership, under which €15.5 billion has been committed to strengthening South Africa’s critical minerals sector, the skills initiative aims to:

Expand Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutional capacity

Provide specialized training aligned with battery minerals, refining and recycling

Facilitate internships and Work-Integrated Learning placements with industry partners

Create employment pathways for graduates entering critical mineral industries

Complementing government and multilateral initiatives, private sector players are also investing in workforce development. In mid-February, mining major Anglo American announced plans to establish a Global Institute of Critical Minerals Research, bringing together universities and research institutions from South Africa, the UK and other global mining hubs.

“We want to contribute to South Africa’s agenda of empowering the next generation of miners while unlocking the country’s full mining potential,” stated Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad

With South Africa leading in terms of global production of platinum group metals, manganese and chrome – and now seeking to unlock its untapped iron ore potential - strategic skills development initiatives will strengthen the country’s position in the evolving critical minerals space.

African Mining Week 2026: Driving Collaboration and Investment

Against this backdrop, the upcoming African Mining Week conference, scheduled for October 14–16 in Cape Town, is set to play a key role in advancing dialogue on workforce readiness, investment and strategic partnerships. The event will convene policymakers, mining companies, academic institutions and global investors to assess Africa’s preparedness to meet rapidly growing global demand for critical minerals, which is projected to quadruple by 2040.