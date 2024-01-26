Following a successful festive season, Premier Alan Winde visited two iconic tourism attractions in Khayelitsha to engage with entrepreneurs and thank them for playing their part in ensuring Cape Town and the Western Cape remained a destination of choice for tens of thousands of visitors.

At Siki’s Coffee, owner Sikelela Dibela exclaimed, “The festive season has been awesome!” Sikelela has been steadily building up his coffee shop which is a firm favourite among international visitors and locals alike. Business has been so good of late that he will be re-launching his second outlet at Cavendish Square in Claremont, Cape Town in March.

At Sikelela’s Khayelitsha premises, the Premier also engaged with other local entrepreneurs who have been making a name for themselves and their businesses:

Lungelo Masiza who runs two successful businesses;

Sisipho Krewu, an interior designer; and

Sibusiso Dlule an entrepreneur who has opened a gym in the area, employing 3 youths to help him.

Dlule remarked, “My business is growing very well.” Premier Winde offered these budding entrepreneurs some advice, “Never stop innovating and never give up when faced with challenges. Entrepreneurs like you are the “engine rooms” of our economy. You are all making huge differences in your communities, where it counts the most: by creating jobs.” He also urged the group of business owners to access the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) SMME Booster Fund. It is an initiative that provides financial support to entrepreneurs, aimed at growing and developing their SMMEs.

On how areas such as Khayelitsha are hotbeds for entrepreneurial opportunities he added, “Khayelitsha is filled with eager and talented people who can make a difference in their community and our economy.” Sisipho told Premier Winde, “We are always learning and that is what will make us successful.”

As he was leaving Siki’s, the Premier met two US tourists who had pulled up for coffees and snacks, confirming the popularity of this proudly Cape Town business.

The next stop was Khaltsha Cycles, a one-stop cycle shop that has been gradually developing a cycling culture in the area and beyond. Founded by Sindile Mavundla, Juma Mkwela, and Divinia Stevens, there are currently 4 branches across Cape Town, with a fifth planned for Strand. While taking a look at the rows of bicycles, the Premier met two German visitors who arrived for their cycling tour of Khayelitsha. “We love the vibrance and energy of Cape Town,” they said before cycling off into the heat.

“Our tourism, entertainment, and hospitality industries play a crucial role in taking the Western Cape economy to the next level. Recently, Cape Town was recognised as one of the best cities in the world to visit and here in Khayelitsha, it is clear why. After a fantastic festive season, we look forward to 2024 and the hard work of this sector which continues to create jobs and grow our economy”, concluded Premier Winde.