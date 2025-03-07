Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation


USA President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14162 in terms of which the United States is engaging in a re-prioritisation exercise and is thus revoking and rescinding the U.S. International Climate Finance Plan issued by the previous administration, including policies that were implemented to advance JETP.

As a result, effective immediately, the USA has announced the termination of its membership of the International Partners Group (IPG) for JETPs South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam. With the USA withdrawal, associated financial pledges are also withdrawn. Grant projects that were previously funded and in planning or implementation phases have been cancelled. South Africa notes the decision and remains committed to the implementation of international agreements, including decisions taken at the historic Paris Climate Change Conference. South Africa and other international partners will evaluate the implications of the US withdrawal from the JETP.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.