The South African side provided an overview of the safety situation and socio-economic development in Limpopo Province. They said they take China's concerns seriously, will work more closely with China, and welcome more Chinese citizens and companies to invest in Limpopo.

Minister Qin stated that China stands ready to work with South Africa to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, to advance practical cooperation with Limpopo Province. Chinese citizens and enterprises have made positive contributions to advancing the province's economic growth and employment. The Chinese government consistently requires its citizens and enterprises to comply with local laws and regulations and fulfil their social responsibilities. China hopes South Africa will give priority to preserving the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, and provide a favourable business environment for Chinese companies investing and operating in the province.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.