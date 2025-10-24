On 18 and 19 September, Minister Qin Zhanpeng met separately in Polokwane, Limpopo Province, with Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Provincial Commissioner of Police, Baldwin Matibe Tshitereke, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs , and Nakedi Grace Kekana, MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development.
Minister Qin stated that China stands ready to work with South Africa to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, to advance practical cooperation with Limpopo Province. Chinese citizens and enterprises have made positive contributions to advancing the province's economic growth and employment. The Chinese government consistently requires its citizens and enterprises to comply with local laws and regulations and fulfil their social responsibilities. China hopes South Africa will give priority to preserving the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, and provide a favourable business environment for Chinese companies investing and operating in the province.
The South African side provided an overview of the safety situation and socio-economic development in Limpopo Province. They said they take China's concerns seriously, will work more closely with China, and welcome more Chinese citizens and companies to invest in Limpopo.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of South Africa.