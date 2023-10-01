The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda to attend a three-day Meeting of the African Union’s Executive Council, from 1 October to 3 October 2023.

The Ministers responsible for Finance and Planning of the African Union member states will also attend the meeting.

Among key issues the meeting will deliberate upon is the evaluation of the First Ten-Year Implementation Plan (FTYIP) of Agenda 2063 and the development of the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan.

The Retreat will comprise five (5) panel discussions which will discuss five (5) thematic areas, chaired by the representatives of the five (5) regions of the African Union.

The thematic areas are as follows:

Reflections on the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan

Financing of Agenda 2063 and its Flagship Projects

Leveraging implementation arrangements of National Development Plans in the implementation of Agenda 2063 Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan: Domestication, Ownership, Popularisation and Communication

Agenda 2063 Flagship Projects

Coordination, alignment, and Capacity Building at all levels.

Minister Pandor as the representative of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will moderate the panel 2 discussion, dealing with the financing of Agenda 2063 and its Flagship Projects.

The outcomes of the Retreat will feed into the wider AU process currently underway of presenting a draft Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want (2024-2034), which will be tabled for the consideration and endorsement by the African Heads of State and Government at the AU Summit in February 2024.