The upcoming weekend will see another great schedule of sporting and cultural events taking place in our province. For our arts and music lovers, on Saturday, the Cape Town Carnival will once again take to the streets of the Mother City, showcasing the vibrant and diverse culture which epitomises the heart of our province.

The 59th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, 17 March 2024 at the Baxter Theatre. This annual event honours our local artists and others who work in the arts industry, and we look forward to celebrating the winners.

The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts’ series featuring the band Goodluck and Craig Lucas on 17 March promises to end the weekend on a high note.

Sporting enthusiasts will be excited to know that the Cape Epic Mountain Bike race will start from Lourensford Wine Estate on Sunday. This race sees riders from across the world travelling to our province to compete and has become one of the most popular mountain biking events in the world.

On Saturday and Sunday, we will also see 50 surfers from across the world coming to Long Beach in Kommetjie to take part in the Cape Town Surf Pro competition.

And to cap it all off, the Cape Town Equestrian Federation is hosting a competition in Constantia on Saturday and Sunday and the Western Cape Provincial High/LSEN Schools Provincial Championship is taking place at Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 March 2024.

The Western Cape Government is proud to support these major events, which not only bring an important economic boost to our province through bringing participants from across the world to compete, but also encourage participation in sport and attendance of cultural events.

The Western Cape Minister for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, said: “Major sporting and cultural events play an important role in boosting the province’s economy and creating jobs. We are blessed to have the beautiful settings that we have to bring in sporting and cultural tourists from across the world and must continue supporting these events to keep building the Western Cape as the cultural and sporting hub of the country.”

