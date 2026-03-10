The Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources has concluded an oversight visit to Ekapa Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape, following the tragic incident on 17 February 2026, which led to the entrapment of five mineworkers underground.

During the visit, the committee urged the management of Ekapa Mine to continue its efforts around the clock to ensure the safe recovery of the four remaining workers still trapped underground.

On 17 February 2026, a sudden and unexpected water flood, coupled with a mud rush, occurred at the mine’s Du Toitspan Joint Shaft, causing water, mud, and debris to rapidly inundate the working area, trapping five workers who were unable to exit the affected zone.

With profound sadness, the committee acknowledges that on 9 March 2026, after 20 days of intensive rescue operations, the body of one of the trapped workers was recovered.The remaining four workers continue to be the focus of the ongoing rescue operations.

The committee Chairperson, Mr Mikateko Mahlaule, said: “Our primary concern at this point is the retrieval of workers still trapped underground. We urge the mine management to keep their efforts going, ensuring that all safety standards are met while working tirelessly to bring the remaining workers to safety.”

The committee has expressed its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the affected workers. It, however, acknowledged the company’s commitment to providing continuous support to the families, which includes regular communication, counselling services, and ensuring the dignity and privacy of those affected.

Furthermore, the committee is saddened to learn about placing of the company under provisional liquidation by the High Court. The company is currently awaiting the appointment of provisional liquidators by the Master of the High Court.

“We are concerned about the financial impact on the workers and their families with the liquidation proceedings now in motion. We implore the relevant authorities to ensure that all workers’ rights are protected during this process, and that families receive the support they need,” said Mr Mahlaule.

The committee has reiterated the need for a full investigation into the causes of the incident, as well as a comprehensive review of safety protocols at all mining operations in South Africa. It will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that necessary measures are implemented to protect the lives of mineworkers.