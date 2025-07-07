The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, welcomed the sentence of long-term imprisonment for the man who was found guilty of murdering ANCYL secretary-general Mr Sindiso Magaqa, a former ANC Youth League Secretary-General and dedicated public servant.

Mr Nqola said the conviction and the 25-year sentence mark a significant moment for the rule of law in South Africa and reinforces our collective belief that justice must be served — regardless of time, influence or status.

Mr Ncengwa admitted that he was one of a group of men who were paid R120 000 to kill Mr Magaqa in 2017. Mr Ncengwa also implicated in the crime former city manager of the Umzimkhulu municipality Mr Zweliphansi Skhosana; the ex-mayor, Mr Mluleki Ndobe, who has since passed on, and former journalist and eThekwini municipality communications manager Mr Mdu Ncalane.

Mr Magaqa was a passionate advocate for youth empowerment and integrity in public service. His untimely death was not only a loss to his family and community but to the nation.

Mr Nqola said the committee commends the investigative and prosecutorial teams for their persistence in pursuing this complex case and hopes that this outcome brings some measure of closure to Mr Magaqa’s loved ones.

“We urge continued support for law enforcement and the judiciary in their efforts to address politically motivated crimes and protect all who serve the public. South Africa’s democracy depends on the assurance that no one is above the law,” Mr Nqola said.