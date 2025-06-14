South Africa expresses profound concern regarding the attacks conducted by Israel on targets within Iran on 13 June 2025, including reported impacts on military areas, nuclear facilities, and civilian infrastructure. Reports of civilian casualties, alongside military personnel, are deeply troubling.

These actions raise serious concerns under international law, including the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the protection of civilians enshrined in the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.

South Africa notes with particular concern the implications for nuclear safety and security arising from attacks in the vicinity of nuclear facilities. We recall the firm stance of the IAEA General Conference, reflected in resolutions such as GC(XXIX)/RES/444 and GC(XXXIV)/RES/533, against armed attacks on peaceful nuclear installations as violations of the UN Charter and international law.

South Africa emphasises that anticipatory self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter requires clear evidence of an imminent armed attack, which does not appear substantiated in this instance.

South Africa extends its sincere condolences to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of all victims.

We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes. South Africa urges maximum restraint by all parties and calls for the urgent intensification of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote stability in the Middle East. We support ongoing bilateral discussions, such as those between the USA and Iran, and reaffirm the critical importance of establishing a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in the Middle East.