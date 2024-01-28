A delegation of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education undertook a two-day oversight visit to schools in Kwa-Zulu Natal to assess their readiness for the 2024 academic year. The delegation visited five schools in the uThukela and uMzinyathi education districts over this period and engaged with several stakeholders in the education sector.

The leader of the delegation, Ms Nombuyiselo Adoons, said the delegation focused on areas that included infrastructure, ablution facilities, monitoring of Grade R/early childhood development sites as per the 2022 departmental migration shift; delivery of learner-teacher support material; nutrition, learner transport, special schools support, and meeting with stakeholders to discuss the state of schooling in 2024.

Ms Adoons said several schools that the delegation visited had been damaged by floods and strong winds and they are in need of repairs. She said the temporary measures have been put in place to alleviate the immediate challenges they are facing. “We must commend the provincial department for the speedy action in assisting the schools. However, we realised that this will now impact further on the budget – most probably that of infrastructure and repairs that were planned,” she said.

The delegation commended Muntuza Primary School for its excellent performance. It is a full service school with Grade R facilities and have been piloted for Robotics and Coding. “The school is doing well. The school is clean. It is one of the models that other schools can learn from,” said Ms Adoons.

At Njeza High School the delegation found that the roof of some buildings had been blown off by storms. “It was not in a good shape but mobile classrooms are in place to alleviate the situation. We are grateful for this as it means teaching and learning is not affected.” She said the delegation further noted some pit toilets. However, a contractor was on site and in the process of eradicating the “inappropriate ablution” facilities.

Ngibongeleni High School and Sihayo Technical Comprehensive School have challenges with fluctuating Grade 12 results. “It’s like a yo-yo effect. We recommended intervention to assist the schools and it clearly has the potential to improve.”

The delegation also visited Pro Nobis Special School that cater mostly for learners on the autism spectrum. It noted that the school has adequate infrastructure even though it needs some refurbishment or upgrades. The provincial department indicated that new scholar transport will reach the school by the end of February as it is being fitted for the specifications for learners with special needs.

According to her common challenges they noted at many schools they visited were high electricity and water bills, vandalism and burglaries due to lack of security. “Firstly, we would like to appeal to the communities to assist with this. This impacts your children’s education and future. Security manpower means extra expenses that could have gone towards the education of our learners. Let’s stand together and stand up against criminality in our schools,” stressed Ms Adoons.

The oversight visit was concluded with a meeting with stakeholders, including the MEC for education in the province. Ms Adoons said: “All our concerns over the two days were noted and responded to. The provincial department of basic education indicated that it has been impacted by budget cuts from National Treasury.”