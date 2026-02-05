Africa24 Group (https://Africa24TV.com/) invites viewers to relive, in full replay on Africa24 and Africa24 English, the official historic ceremony marking the Republic of South Africa’s accession to the Establishment Agreement of Afreximbank (African Export-Import Bank), the continent’s leading multilateral financial institution.

With this landmark signature, Africa’s largest economy becomes the 54th member state of the Bank, cementing a major strategic partnership and ushering in a new era of pan-African financial and trade cooperation. This accession reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Africa’s economic sovereignty and accelerating continental integration.

Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, described the accession as a “decisive step toward uniting around the continent’s economic interests.”

South African President H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa stated: “South Africa’s accession to Afreximbank confirms our commitment to advancing African industrial development and deepening trade, investment, and development across the continent.”

Afreximbank Announces USD 8 Billion Country Programme

To operationalize this partnership immediately, Afreximbank will deploy an USD 8 billion Country Programme in South Africa aimed at:

Stimulating industrial development

Strengthening regional supply chains

Expanding intra-African trade

Increasing continental investment flows

Aligned with South Africa’s National Development Plan 2030, the programme targets strategic sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, and mining.

