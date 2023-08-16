Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce that Emilio Costa, General Manager of Sonangol Integrated Logistics Services (SONILS) – a joint venture between Angolan National Oil Company Sonangol and oilfield logistics firm INTELS, will deliver a keynote speech during this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0), taking place in Luanda from September 13-14.

Costa brings a wealth of experience to the conference, having previously served as the General Manager of Puma Energy and of Trafigura in Angola. His participation at the event is set to advance dialogue around Angola’s oil and gas supply chain.

SONILS specializes in providing integrated logistics and support services to the oil and gas industry. Its services include offshore supply base operations, transportation, warehousing, cargo handling and other logistics-related solutions to facilitate the exploration, production and transportation of oil and gas resources in Angola.

Costa's expertise will be valuable for the conference given that SONILS has worked with practically all of the stakeholders active in the Angolan market, including bp, TotalEnergies, Halliburton and Baker Hughes. Costa, as General Manager, has overseen company development and operations and will provide a complete picture of Angola's logistics challenges and opportunities during this year’s AOG 2023 conference.

"We are delighted to have Emilio Costa join the AOG conference, as we believe this will be an important platform to advance knowledge sharing and skills development while facilitating new deals," says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of AOG event-organizer ECP. "Costa is a leading figure in Angola's energy market, and with upcoming transregional infrastructure projects such as the rehabilitation of the Lobito corridor, we are looking forward to hearing his stance on how to improve logistics in the country.”

AOG 2023 returns to Luanda for its fourth edition on 13-14 September 2023 under the auspices of the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Diamantino Pedro Azevedo and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber. For more information, visit www.AngolaOilAndGas.com