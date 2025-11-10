Somali authorities and the international community must take concrete, coordinated action to consolidate progress and prevent backsliding, amid the country’s fragile transition, a UN expert said today.

“Somalia stands at a fragile and decisive moment,” said Isha Dyfan, the Independent Expert on the human rights situation in Somalia. “Despite progress in governance, human rights, and institution-building, insecurity, political tensions, humanitarian crises, and climate shocks continue to threaten these gains. Somali civil society, women, journalists, and human rights defenders remain inspiring—but they cannot advance peace and rights alone.”

Dyfan was presenting her final report to the General Assembly in New York. UN Human Rights Council decided to end the Special Procedures country mandate for Somalia at the conclusion of its 60th Session. The mandate was first established in 1993.

Over her six-year tenure, Dyfan highlighted both the resilience of the Somali people and the fragility of their achievements. Her final report commends progress including the adoption of the Disability Bill, the appointment of Commissioners for the National Human Rights Commission, and the organisation of the first National Human Rights Summit in 2025. She also welcomed the adoption of key chapters of the Provisional Constitution and the Juvenile Justice Bill as important steps by the government toward a more rights-based society.

Dyfan warned that Al-Shabaab violence, restrictions on freedom of expression, and worsening humanitarian and climate pressures risk undermining those gains.

“Both the Government of Somalia and the international community must now move from commitment to concrete implementation,” she said. “Human rights are not only an outcome of peace, but also a path to peace.”

Dyfan called for the full and timely implementation of the recent Human Rights Council resolution 60/28, describing it as “a roadmap to consolidate progress, strengthen accountability, and ensure that Somalia’s transition reinforces its human rights architecture” while stressing the need to support the OHCHR in implementing the resolution through technical assistance, capacity building, and monitoring.

“At this delicate juncture, inclusive political dialogue is more vital than ever,” she said. “Election-related disagreements, coupled with ongoing UN and African Union transition processes, risk deepening divisions and instability. Only through open and principled dialogue can Somalia safeguard stability and preserve the progress so painstakingly achieved.”

Dyfan also urged the adoption of pending legislation, including the Sexual Offences, Child Rights, and Anti-FGM Bills to protect women and girls, and called for greater investment in climate resilience to ensure environmental protection and human rights advance together.

“Somalia’s path forward will remain challenging, but not without hope,” she said. “With sustained national leadership, dialogue, and international partnership, fragility can give way to resilience, and human rights can become a lived reality for all Somalis.”