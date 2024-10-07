Somalia is showing resilience against persistent security, human rights and socio-economic challenges but needs continued international help as climate change and natural disasters compound suffering, loss of livelihood and rights violations, a UN expert said today.

In her fourth report the Human Rights Council, the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia, Isha Dyfan, highlighted ongoing insecurity.

“The conflict between Al-Shabaab and the Somali authorities, with the support of allied regional and international forces, continues to have a devastating impact on civilians while deadly inter-clan conflicts over access to natural resources and political power also continue exposing civilians to increasing violence and displacement,” she said.

Dyfan expressed deep concern that patterns of human rights violations persist unabated, particularly wit regard to the rights of women and children, internally displaced persons, persons with disabilities, people of minority clans and other vulnerable groups. She called on Federal Government to take concrete measures to ensure their protection.

“I welcome positive steps that lay the foundations for a transition process to facilitate the implementation of Somalia’s national and international human rights obligations and commitments, including the human rights benchmarks and indicators. However, it is clear, that we should not lose sight of the reality on the ground that continues to have devastating effects on Somalia’s populations, particularly the vulnerable groups.”

The Independent Expert called on the international community to continue its assistance to Somalia towards strengthening the Federal Government and member states human rights institutions and civil society organisations. “It is only through respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law that Somalia can make meaningful progress towards its peace and sustainable development goals.”