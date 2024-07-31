The Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Somalia (FRS), Hon. Bashe Yusuf Ahmed, visited the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) in Arusha, Tanzania on Tuesday morning in what he described as part of efforts to foster cooperation between FRS and the regional court.

Hon. Ahmed said that Somalia was a nation emerging from decades of conflict and was therefore committed to strengthening her judiciary and aligning it with regional standards.

“The East African Court of Justice, with its commendable history of promoting justice and upholding the rule of law within the EAC is a model for us at the Supreme Court of Somalia,” said Hon. Ahmed.

Hon. Ahmed, who was received by the Judge President of the EAC, Justice Nestor Kayobera, said that Somalia was seeking to learn from the experiences and expertise of the EACJ as she strives to establish a fair, impartial and efficient justice system.

“We have been working tirelessly to rebuild and strengthen our legal frameworks, enhance judicial independence, and ensure that justice is delivered efficiently and fairly for all. We recognise that peace, stability, development and prosperity are inextricably linked to the establishment of a just and equitable legal framework,” said Hon. Ahmed.

Hon. Ahmed reaffirmed that Somalia was committed to strengthening and rebuilding its institutions and playing its important role within the EAC.

“Our visit to the EACJ is a significant opportunity for us to share views, experiences, best practices and learn from each other and more importantly, it is a new beginning, new chapter and opportunity for building strong relationships, mutual cooperation and partnerships between the Somalia judiciary and the EACJ,” he said.