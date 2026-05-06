In exactly six months, eight International Olympic Committee (IOC) (www.Olympics.com) Young Leaders (http://apo-opa.co/4dngApr) from Africa, Europe and the Americas will head to the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) (http://apo-opa.co/4dngBtv) to turn the Olympic values into action. On site, they will work directly with young athletes and local communities, delivering hands-on sport-based activities designed to spark confidence, promote inclusion and create meaningful connections through sport. “This is about finishing what we began,” said Zouzar Bouka. “Everest demands humility and perseverance. Last year taught us hard lessons. This year, we return as a family, carrying Madagascar with us every step of the way.”

KEY FACTS

Eight IOC Young Leaders from Africa, Europe and the Americas will be present at Dakar 2026, engaging directly with the competing athletes.

Based at Athlete365 House in the Youth Olympic Village, the IOC Young Leaders will highlight how sport and the Olympic values can positively impact well-being, inclusion and education, every day and everywhere.

The IOC Young Leaders will also engage with local communities across Dakar, extending the legacy and impact of the Youth Olympic Games beyond the competition venues.

The group of Young Leaders brings together a diverse range of changemakers using sport as a tool for social development in their respective communities, and includes strong representation from Africa:

Audrey Oronda (http://apo-opa.co/3QI8gYJ) (Kenya)

Jordan Joel (http://apo-opa.co/4evpaDG) (Nigeria)

Nadine Taderera (http://apo-opa.co/4dngDl7) (Zimbabwe)

Sara Moamen Abdelsamie (http://apo-opa.co/4cSX04d) (Egypt)

Shereif Kholeif (http://apo-opa.co/42lDxmG) (Great Britain/Egypt)

Jacqueline Simoneau (http://apo-opa.co/4eAsM7v) (Canada)

SunMin Park (http://apo-opa.co/48MsarE) (Canada)

Rafael Valdivieso (http://apo-opa.co/4d8YaY8) (Dominican Republic)

A MOMENT OF PRIDE AND CONNECTION

At Dakar 2026, the energy of the YOG will go beyond competition. For the IOC Young Leaders, the moment is about people, connection and impact.

“Being part of Dakar 2026 represents far more than participation; it is history in the making,” said Sara Moamen Abdelsamie. “As an African, standing on home soil of the first Olympic event ever to be held on our continent fills me with pride, purpose and deep gratitude. It is an extraordinary privilege to be part of this legacy”.

For Jordan Joel, being present in Dakar carries a deeply personal meaning.

“As a Nigerian, it is an honour to contribute to the first Olympic event held in Africa. I hope to inspire young people to see how sport can be used to support communities and address important challenges. It’s more than a game.”

Jordan Joel

IOC Young Leader

Audrey Oronda highlighted the opportunity Dakar 2026 represents for young people: “For me, Dakar 2026 is a moment to amplify youth voices, celebrate inclusion, and inspire long-term change across communities.”

Nadine Taderera, emphasised the importance of connection.

Being part of Dakar 2026 means getting the opportunity to engage with people from diverse backgrounds in celebration of the power of sport.

Nadine Taderera

IOC Young Leader

YOUNG LEADERS CONNECTING WITH YOUNG ATHLETES

United by a shared commitment to social impact through sport, the IOC Young Leaders’ projects address key challenges aligned with the IOC’s Olympism365 strategy to build a better world through sport, including access to education, gender equality, inclusion, peace-building, well-being and youth empowerment.

Their initiatives range from supporting people living with chronic conditions through sport, to empowering women and girls, strengthening community cohesion, creating safer environments and promoting the holistic development of student-athletes.

Inside Athlete365 House in the Youth Olympic Village, the IOC Young Leaders will create a space where athletes can pause, engage and reflect. Through simple, interactive moments – including games, conversations and short learning experiences – they will introduce the athletes to the ideas behind the IOC’s Olympism365 strategy (http://apo-opa.co/3P7W6Yz), showing how sport can shape lives far beyond the field of play.

Outside the Youth Olympic Village, the Young Leaders will also engage with local communities across Dakar, ensuring that the impact of the Games extends beyond the competition venues and resonates throughout the host city.

The Dakar 2026 YOG will take place from 31 October to 13 November 2026.

IOC YOUNG LEADERS PROGRAMME CONTRIBUTING TO OLYMPISM 365 DAYS A YEAR

Launched in 2016, the IOC Young Leaders Programme empowers young people to leverage the power of sport to make a positive difference in their communities. The programme contributes to Olympism365 (http://apo-opa.co/3P7W6Yz), the IOC’s approach to using sport as an important enabler of sustainable development, and specifically to Olympism365’s Innovation portfolio, which aims to identify, sustain and scale innovative sports-based approaches that deliver concrete impact in targeted communities.