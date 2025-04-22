Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh met on Tuesday with HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, who is visiting Sierra Leone.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

