His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, has once again urged global leaders to prioritize the urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), emphasizing that the current structure is outdated and no longer representative of the global community, particularly Africa.

He made this call while joining fellow Heads of State and Government for the official opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where he was warmly received by His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye. President Erdoğan thanked all leaders for honoring his invitation and reaffirmed his commitment to global peace and the strengthening of bilateral partnerships.

President Bio further advanced his call for the reform during a high-level Presidential Panel Discussion themed “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.” Sharing the stage with His Excellency Borut Pahor, former President of Slovenia, and His Excellency Philemon Yang, former Prime Minister of Cameroon and current President of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, President Bio described the current state of the UNSC as “unacceptable” and called on global leaders to move from denial to decisive action in addressing the Council’s inadequacies.

President Bio stressed that the structure of the UNSC no longer reflects global realities and continues to marginalize the African continent. “The fact that Africa, home to over a billion people, does not have a permanent seat at the Security Council suggests that the continent was never considered at the time of its formation,” he stated.

He recalled that in the early stages of his advocacy for Africa’s representation, there was considerable reluctance from some quarters. However, through persistent diplomacy, dialogue, and collaboration, all five permanent members of the Security Council have now acknowledged Africa’s demand for fair representation.

Highlighting the need for adaptability in international governance, President Bio warned of the dangers of global inaction and urged the United Nations to embrace reforms that are inclusive, transformative, and peaceful.“We do not need a Third World War, especially in a world laden with nuclear weapons, if we can instead embrace diplomacy.”

President Bio addressed the role of African regional blocs and affirmed that they remain instrumental in maintaining economic activities and promoting peace across the continent. As the Coordinator of the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council (C-10), he called on member nations to unite and confront the ongoing global challenges, particularly the intensifying war on tariffs.

He also reflected on Sierra Leone’s own history of civil conflict, underscoring that the brutal war was resolved only through dialogue, diplomacy, and a willingness by all sides to listen. “Peace is possible. Diplomacy works. I believe it is the answer to any situation that threatens to escalate into violence,” he said.

However, President Bio cautioned against blindly emulating models from so-called developed democracies, noting that some of their recent examples are not ideal for nations still consolidating democratic governance. He called for mutual respect and adaptation to a new global order grounded in cooperation, equity, and inclusion.