His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio participated as a panelist in the 27th Commonwealth Business Forum 2024. During the discussion titled “Connecting the Commonwealth,” he asserted his government’s belief that technology is an effective means to combat corruption.

President Bio was speaking as a panelist with Lord Maryland of Odstock, chairman of CWEIC, and Lauren Dreyer, vice president of Starlink, on a forum that was organised in partnership with BSP Financial Group Limited and was moderated by Richard Griffiths, from Arentfox Schiff LLP.

President Bio confirmed that Starlink has been making positive inroads in the country, by expanding internet connectivity nationwide. He said their connections are stronger on all their installation points, emphasising that Sierra Leone is an ambitious nation looking forward to connecting with the rest of the world soon.

The President described Starlink as a “revolutionary and viable tool” that has come to improve internet connectivity while recommending their facility to others. He informed the panel of how Sierra Leone has been utilising the fiber optic connections that the government has taken to almost 14 of the 16 districts assuring that, with good working internet, one can connect to the world from anywhere.

President Bio said as one of the low-income countries, there is a pressing need for various advancements, noting that we have identified technology as the key solution but assured that, “regardless of the challenges, we must make progress.”

He noted that the number of internet users in Sierra Leone has increased over time due to the efficiency and value it brings to the government and the people. He emphasised “We believed that technology is a viable solution to combat corruption by reducing cash transactions, which will help in improving our healthcare, education, and even agriculture, among others.”

The President reminded the forum of how Sierra Leone needs innovative solutions to take the ongoing digital transformation in the country to a much higher height. He is confident that with inclusive technology, his human capital development program will be achieved by connecting more students with learning institutions that will help them acquire fit-for-purpose education.

The Vice President for Starlink, Lauren Dreyer, thanked President Bio’s government and the people of Sierra Leone for accepting Starlink and informing the Commonwealth forum that they are in the process of establishing businesses in various countries.

She noted that the focus is on registration and operational setup indicating that their services are available to diverse to groups and individuals. She confirmed that they have endless opportunities and emphasized that individual empowerment is key to them.

The moderator, Richard Griffiths, thanked President Bio for accepting the invitation to participate as a panelist in the Commonwealth Business Forum. He commended President Bio for his commitment to advance technology in Sierra Leone, especially in transitioning from fiber optics to Starlink, which will foster inclusivity and transparency.