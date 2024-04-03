His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined more than fifteen African Heads of State and Government, other leaders to grace the swearing-in ceremony of His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal.

President of the Constitutional Council of Senegal, Mamadou Badio Camara, while leading the process at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre, a few miles from the capital Dakar, reminded the audience that the electoral process that ushered in the new president was widely described as transparent, credible and peaceful.

He said the results reflected the will of the voters, a fundamental expression of their constitutional rights. He added that as per the Senegalese constitution, guests were gathered to witness the swearing-in ceremony of the president in order that he had the constitutional mandate to take over the leadership of the country.

His Excellency President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, while welcoming his colleagues, thanked voters and citizens of Senegal for their overwhelming votes.

He said the election results were a reflection of peace, justice, development, and progress for both Senegal and Africa. He assured to improve the economic and social stability of his country. He committed to working towards having an independent judiciary as well as justice for all Senegalese.

President Faye called for national cohesion and promised to unite the country among ethnic and religious bodies.