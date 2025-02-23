His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio has been honored with two prestigious continental awards in recognition of his transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing gender equality, girl-child education, and human capital development in Sierra Leone.

The African HeForShe Champion of the Year 2024 and the Presidential African Intelligence Award 2024 were presented to President Bio by Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda, former President of Malawi and founder of the Joyce Banda Foundation, alongside Princess Dr. Ocansey, founder of the Nakotech Centre for Excellence.

Declaring the purpose of the award ceremony, the Press Secretary, Yusuf Keketorma Sandi, welcomed the esteemed guests on behalf of President Bio and described the occasion as one that honors an exceptional leader whose dedication has significantly impacted his country. He emphasized that these awards are not just accolades but symbols of Africa’s aspiration for leadership rooted in integrity, commitment, and progress.

Former Malawian President Dr. Joyce Banda stated that she and her delegation traveled to Freetown to honor one of Africa’s most distinguished leaders, having closely followed President Bio’s remarkable efforts in promoting gender equality and empowering women. She acknowledged that, although Africa has six female presidents, with another expected in Namibia, only a few male leaders actively champion the rights and protection of women and girls.

She commended First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio for her steadfast support and advocacy in advancing gender equality in Sierra Leone, highlighting that President Bio’s commitment is not merely rhetorical but evident in his policy decisions. She applauded his administration’s deliberate efforts to appoint more women to leadership positions, which have now been enshrined in law, affirming him as a true HeForShe Champion. She further noted that his dedication to human capital development made him a deserving recipient of these prestigious awards.

In his acceptance speech, President Julius Maada Bio expressed profound gratitude for the African HeForShe Champion of the Year Award 2024 and the Presidential African Intelligence Award 2024. He noted that these honors recognize his government’s work in promoting women’s socio-economic empowerment and advancing girl-child education, particularly in STEM fields.

“These awards are not just personal achievements but a testament to the collective efforts of my government and the people of Sierra Leone in fostering education, gender equality, and women’s empowerment. Receiving them from two globally recognized trailblazers in gender advocacy makes them even more significant,” President Bio remarked.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to gender equality, emphasizing that Sierra Leone’s journey has been one of dedication and transformative action. He underscored that gender equality is not just a moral imperative but a fundamental driver of national development, social cohesion, and economic progress.

President Bio highlighted several key initiatives undertaken by his government, including progressive legislative reforms to enhance gender inclusion, increased access to education for girls, particularly in STEM, greater support for women entrepreneurs to foster economic independence, and strengthened measures against gender-based violence to create a safer society for women and girls.

“These are not just policies; they are pathways to a more just and equitable society. While we celebrate progress, we remain fully aware that the road ahead is long and demanding,” he stated.

The President also reiterated that gender equality is not solely a women’s issue but a collective responsibility requiring the unwavering commitment of men and boys as allies.

“I dedicate this award to every girl who dares to dream beyond societal limitations, every woman who strives against the odds, and every man who believes in and actively advocates for gender equality. Together, we can make a significant difference,” he concluded.