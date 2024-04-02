State House Sierra Leone


His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has arrived in Dakar to grace the swearing-in ceremony of His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President-elect of the Republic of Senegal.

The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday 2 April 2024 at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre and it is expected to be graced by more than fifteen heads of state from across Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Sierra Leone.